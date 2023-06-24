WALTHAM — National Grid announced last week it will donate $800,000 to eight chambers of commerce in Massachusetts to support small businesses.
Each chamber will receive $100,000, which it would then distribute in grants of $1,000 to small businesses with fewer than 150 employees. The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is among those receiving the money.
This pledge follows a similar donation by National Grid in January when the company distributed $1 million to four small-business organizations to help with energy bills.
The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce each received $250,000 to distribute to its small-business members.
“After seeing the positive benefit our previous effort of grant funding had on the small-business community of Massachusetts, we decided to expand that reach by partnering with additional chambers of commerce,” said Stephen Woerner, president of National Grid, New England.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing jobs and supporting the vibrancy of communities across Massachusetts,” he added. We’re pleased to be able to support those business that continue to need help as everyone continues to adjust to higher costs for basic goods and services.”
This second round of funding comes as part of National Grid’s commitment to supporting Massachusetts small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
Previously part of its Customer Savings Initiative, National Grid expanded upon its “season of giving” with renewed customer assistance. Since October, National Grid has donated $3.8 million.
Applications for the funding can be found on the North Shore Chamber’s website at www.northshorechamber.org.
The National Grid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, charitable organization founded more than two decades ago. The foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life, economic strength and environmental stewardship across National Grid’s service territory.
Ever since it began in December 1998, the foundation has provided more than $27 million in grants to hundreds of organizations.
