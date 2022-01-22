Cantemus, the North Shore's premier chorus, seeks singers for a concert this spring in Newburyport.
The Cantemus Chamber Chorus will perform Paul Winter's "Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth." Cantemus will be joined on Sunday, May 1, by seven-time Grammy Award winner Paul Winter and the Paul Winter Consort for this performance.
"A terrific opportunity awaits singers with Cantemus Chamber Chorus this spring, and that could include you," Cantemus said in its call for singers.
"Filled with the voices of adults, children, wolf, whale, and loon, this remarkable work is a celebration of the whole earth as sacred space," in its call for singers.
Auditions are being scheduled now. More information can be found at https://www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/ or by emailing info@cantemus.org.
Auditions will take place on from 6-7 Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1), Topsfield, and on February 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Auditions also can be scheduled by sending an email to: info@cantemus.org.
