Storm Surge, a local volunteer-run group focused on educating the North Shore community about the impacts of climate change has a full line-up of events over the next few months.
The group’s members' meeting on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. will feature a follow-up discussion with Dr. Stephen Young, Salem State University professor who gave a well received presentation last June on regional climate change and flood risks. He will discuss "Global Climate Change: How it is playing out in New England and Newburyport." To attend this virtual meeting register using the link at www.storm-surge.org.
On Friday April 22, Earth Day, Storm Surge will participate in the Earth Day Climate Justice Rally organized by the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist in Newburyport. From 1:30-4 p.m. in Waterfront Park, Newburyport, where we will have a table will be set up and a demonstration of how to demonstrate make seed balls will be shown. Once made, a wildflower seed ball can be placed around one's yard, a butterfly garden or to brighten any bare patch around town.
Storm Surge will continue its popular Speaker Series this year for the ninth season. The first two presentations will continue to address topics identified in the city of Newburyport's Climate Resiliency plan.
On Wednesday, May 25, we will kick off the 2022 Speaker Series at the Senior Community Center at 331 High St., Newburyport. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for 30 minutes of socializing and networking. The featured speakers will start at 7 p.m. Thomas Cusick, Newburyport’s water treatment superintendent and Don Kretchmer, of D&K Consulting, will present an update on the vulnerabilities to the city's water supply including source water/watershed protection and the short and long-term solutions to making the city's water supply more resilient to climate change impacts. Julia Spurr Knight will present an overview of the conservation aspects of the watersmart tool that is available to residents. Storm Surge asks interested residents to register at www.storm-surge.org.
The Speaker series continues on June 22 with an update from the Newburyport Energy Advisory Committee. This presentation will also be held at the Senior Community Center at 331 High St.
For more information or to volunteer during one of our programs, email stormsurge9@gmail.com.
