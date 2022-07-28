DANVERS — The following Greater Newburyport residents recently graduated from North Shore Community College:

Amesbury: Nicholas Baxter, Blake Bennett, Caitlin Conrad, Isabella Fusco, Brady Harris, Matthew Houle, Amanda Jones, William Mauch, Melissa Mccormack, Sarah Zellen.

Byfield: Laela Bisgrove, Sasha Burgess, Hannah Canning, Rylie Carter, Elizabeth Reeves, Ariana Stearns, Keira Wilson.

Georgetown: Jessica Dupuis, Catherine Fitzgerald, Richard Gray, Michael Lewis, Franchezca Marte, Sade Mendes, Curtis Putnam, Cathy Tranfaglia.

Groveland: Jordan Ligols.

Merrimac: Victoria Angers, Charlotte Merritt.

Newbury: Brittany Warner.

Newburyport: Chelsea Carrier, Christopher Cole, Carly Mcgrath, Denise Mimouni.

Rowley: Ashley Riter, Megan Schirl.

Salisbury: Kaylin Blaney, Kathryn Eaton.

Seabrook: Patrick Knott.

West Newbury: Christine Dodge, Jacqueline Kutcher.

