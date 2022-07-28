DANVERS — The following Greater Newburyport residents recently graduated from North Shore Community College:
Amesbury: Nicholas Baxter, Blake Bennett, Caitlin Conrad, Isabella Fusco, Brady Harris, Matthew Houle, Amanda Jones, William Mauch, Melissa Mccormack, Sarah Zellen.
Byfield: Laela Bisgrove, Sasha Burgess, Hannah Canning, Rylie Carter, Elizabeth Reeves, Ariana Stearns, Keira Wilson.
Georgetown: Jessica Dupuis, Catherine Fitzgerald, Richard Gray, Michael Lewis, Franchezca Marte, Sade Mendes, Curtis Putnam, Cathy Tranfaglia.
Groveland: Jordan Ligols.
Merrimac: Victoria Angers, Charlotte Merritt.
Newbury: Brittany Warner.
Newburyport: Chelsea Carrier, Christopher Cole, Carly Mcgrath, Denise Mimouni.
Rowley: Ashley Riter, Megan Schirl.
Salisbury: Kaylin Blaney, Kathryn Eaton.
Seabrook: Patrick Knott.
West Newbury: Christine Dodge, Jacqueline Kutcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.