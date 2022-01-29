DANVERS — North Shore Community College announces that the following Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester.
Dean's list honors are awarded to students who earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a grade-point average of 3.30 or higher.
Amesbury: Nicholas Baxter, Alyssa Black, Caitlin Conrad, Brady Harris, Matthew Houle, Daisy Reid, Hannah Ross, Kevin Smiertelny.
Byfield: Hannah Cagney, Hannah Canning, Rylie Carter, Holly Harris, Emileah Kelley, Elizabeth Reeves, Dayna Rybicki, Ariana Stearns.
Georgetown: Evelina Ajazi, Jessica Beatrice, Daniel Buckley, Jacquilyn Chicheleiro, Jessica Dupuis, Catherine Fitzgerald, Emma Fitzgerald, Thomas Flynn, Maria Fuller, Natalia Imbornone, Robert Johnson, Jillian Kenney, Helena Lacortiglia, Michael Lewis, Megan Marr-O'neil, Johana Procopio, Curtis Putnam.
Groveland: Samantha Belmer, Jessica Jensen, Brianne Saunders, Madison Stewart.
Merrimac: Shawn Dufresne, Kathrine Nocella, Olivia Sisson.
Newbury: Maxim Bowes, Tyler Morgan.
Newburyport: Ryan Aghoian, Aidan Crouzet-Pascal, Tyler Foley, Kinley Mcdonald, Denise Mimouni.
Rowley: Martha Blanchard, Sara Deangelo, Samantha Desousa-Mcmaster, Amanda Jones, Catherine Mccartin, Dakota Pilicy, Megan Schirl, Mikaela Strangie.
Salisbury: Kaylin Blaney, James Driscoll, Stephanie Kilgour, Taylor Lattime, Emma Motherway, Savannah Sweeney.
Seabrook: Patrick Knott.
