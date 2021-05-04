Just about a week after Gov. Charlie Baker laid out a months-long strategy to fully reopen the economy by August, the response from Democrats on Beacon Hill has been mostly muted, while some business groups have lamented having to wait that long.
Baker last Tuesday outlined a multi-step process to begin rolling back public health restrictions on individuals and residents. That process began Friday when people were allowed to stop wearing a mask outside unless they are in a crowd and can’t social distance.
Soon, stadiums will be allowed to increase their capacity and amusement parks can open. By Memorial Day, the governor said, gathering size limits will climb to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors, with street festivals and parades back on the calendar and bars and beer gardens cleared to reopen.
All of this, including the total elimination of businesses restrictions by Aug. 1, is contingent on continued progress in controlling the spread of the virus, case counts and hospitalizations, Baker said.
“The plan Governor Baker announced on Tuesday to ease restriction’s across Massachusetts is a step in the right direction for the people of the Commonwealth,” said Rep. William Driscoll, the co-chair of the Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. “Giving the public anticipatory guidance and a calendar with his plan is good practice. Our current health data is trending the way that we want it to and everyone continuing to mask when appropriate will help us navigate closer to normal again.”
The cautious optimism from many leading Democrats and some vocal critics of Baker stands in contrast to the reaction the governor has received at other moments during this pandemic, when he has been accused of moving too quickly to peel back the restrictions that have been layered onto businesses since last March.
House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka have said nothing about the governor’s plan to end economic restrictions by August, and other lawmakers usually quick to share an opinion in person or on social media have been relatively quiet.
“I am so hopeful that the end of this pandemic period is in sight, but we cannot miss the boat when we’re so close to the shore,” Sen. Becca Rausch told the News Service.
Rausch, a Needham Democrat, has been among the most critical of Baker’s approach to economic reopening. In late February as new cases were on the decline, the governor announced plans to allow indoor performance and recreational venues to open at half capacity on March 1 and large venues like Fenway Park later in the month. Rausch at the time said Baker’s move was another “in a very long line of irresponsible, dangerous decisions.”
But as Baker this week relaxed outdoor mask-wearing requirements and outlined a series of steps to allow remaining business to gradually increase capacity and fully reopen this summer, Rausch said she was willing to see how the next few weeks and months play out.
While many policymakers are holding their breath as the state ventures into the next phases of reopening, some business groups say their members are gasping for air and worry that Massachusetts is falling behind.
Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said Massachusetts businesses can’t afford to wait while their competitors in neighboring states start welcoming back customers.
“So even NYC will be 100% on July 1st. #Smallbiz #MABiz shouldn’t have to wait til August 1. Our higher than natl unemployment rates show we need to open our economy particularly as our vaccinations lead the nation,” Hurst tweeted Thursday.
Rausch said she also worries about small businesses, but noted that even as vaccination rates climb there is still no approved vaccine for children under 16.
“This is really hard and we have to find the right balance,” she said.
Rep. Mike Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat, has been equally critical at times of Baker’s approach to reopening, particularly indoor dining.
But Connolly told the News Service that “as someone who helped lead the call for the initial stay-at home order last year” he believed the latest guidance on masks and other outdoor activities “makes sense” and is supported by the CDC and other public health experts.
“I can say that we are at a point now where I want to be cautiously optimistic — but at the same time we must continue to remain diligent, and we must take further action to address all the systemic issues that made the pandemic so bad in the first place,” Connolly said.
Both Rausch and Connolly said they remain concerned about equity for communities of color in the state’s vaccine distribution effort, though Rausch said the administration recently has made some positive strides.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us to get to herd immunity, so I think one of the key parts of the Governor’s announcement is the part that says a full reopening is contingent on vaccine distribution and public health data,” Connolly said, expressing his desire for the governor to be more clear about the benchmarks he will use to make reopening decisions over the next three months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.