BOSTON — Boston officials should put forward a plan for addressing issues at the city's schools if they don't want the district to be placed into state receivership, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
"So far the message from most of the legislators, city councilors, school committee members, everybody has been, 'Don't put us in receivership,'" Baker said during a radio interview. "OK, what then?"
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education this week published a scathing report saying the Boston Public Schools continue to fall short of an "acceptable minimum standard" in several critical areas, including transportation and special education.
While neither the document itself or Education Commissioner Jeff Riley directly called for receivership — a step many local officials, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, oppose — the report turned up the temperature on an already heated debate over the district's future.
Riley said Tuesday that he hopes to reach an agreement with Wu in the next week on initial steps for the state's largest school district.
"I think his view on this is he needs a major commitment from the city to execute on a plan," Baker said on GBH's "Boston Public Radio" Thursday. "It's not enough for people to say we don't want receivership. It's just not. People have to actually say what they will do to deal with the very real and indisputable conclusions that were drawn in that report, and Jeff's been a receiver and anybody who wants to say that Lawrence didn't get better under his leadership is kidding themselves."
Before becoming elementary and secondary education commissioner, Riley worked in the Boston Public Schools and then went on to serve as the state receiver in Lawrence. Lawrence is one of three districts under receivership, along with Holyoke and Southbridge.
Critics of the receivership model favor local-level decision-making and note that none of those three cities have been able to emerge from receivership after years of the state's involvement.
For Boston, Baker said the challenge is that "if the city doesn't want the state — which has a fundamental constitutional obligation to ensure that kids get a proper education — doesn't want receivership, they need to put on the table what they plan to do, in real terms, to deal with the issues that are raised in that report."
Co-host Margery Eagan said it sounded like Baker thinks the city needs receivership. Baker replied, "No, it sounds like they need a plan."
Wu on Tuesday thanked Riley and Baker for giving her team a "starting point" proposal for addressing immediate school needs and said she would present the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education with a follow-up later in the week. The city is in the midst of a search for a new district leader, with current BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius set to depart at the end of the academic year.
"Now is the time to build on the progress of the past three years, lay a foundation for systemic change while we also onboard our next superintendent," Wu said. "We feel tremendous urgency doing this work, and we ask DESE to commit your expertise and resources to support our work in making the lasting improvements our students deserve."
