Fallen Marine to be escorted home Saturday  

LAWRENCE — The body of slain Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, will be returned to the city early Saturday afternoon.
Rosario, a Marine for the past eight years, was killed by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
She will be escorted back into the city around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, by a procession that will include Marines, Massachusetts State Police, Lawrence police and firefighters and local officials, said Francisco Urena, former local and state veterans director who is working with Rosario’s family.
Urena said he wanted to work with the family on the details of Rosario’s final, dignified service.
The procession will come off Interstate 495 at the Route 114 exit into Lawrence. The procession will make its way through the city on Route 114 to the Farrah Funeral Home on at 133 Lawrence St., Urena said.
Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, a wake will be held for Rosario at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Osgood Street next to Lawrence High School. The wake will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is invited to pay their respects, he said.
At 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Rosario’s body will again be escorted to Bellevue Cemetery at 170 May St. where she will be buried in the veterans’ section, Urena said.
Rosario, a Lawrence High School graduate, had volunteered to be in Kabul screening women and children who were trying to leave the country before the Taliban again resumed control after 20 years of U.S. control.
“She volunteered for that final mission,” Urena stressed, noting her memory will be equated to freedom.
There are “young kids who will remember her as the person who opened the gates for them to get on their plane,” he said.
Rosalinda Rosario, 21, remembered her older sister as beautiful, caring and driven.
“She was just the best person. She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people,” Rosalinda said.
Rosario, who has also been referred to as Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, was among 13 service members killed in Kabul. Their remains were returned to United States soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday, Aug. 29 with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and family members solemnly waiting.
A GoFundMe crowd sourcing account has been set up to help Rosario’s family.
“For those who would like to donate to the family, the ONLY verified means of collecting funds is through their GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/beb28aa9,” according to a statement released by Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s office last week.
The mayor’s office warned “any other fundraising or donation collection models that you see online or in-person up this point in time, were not created or authorized by the family. The list includes but is not limited to: Funds collected physically in-person, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, Square, Facebook, DonorBox, DonorPerfect, Fundly, etc.,” according to the statement.
In the wake of the killings in Kabul, military support websites and social media pages have issued warnings regarding fraudulent collection or donation sites.
