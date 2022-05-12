LOWELL — The Lowell Folk Festival will mark its 35th anniversary this summer, the Lowell Festival Foundation announced earlier this spring. The in-person program is set for July 29, 30, and 31. This year’s festival will feature close to 20 performing groups sharing their unique musical traditions on stages throughout downtown Lowell. Since its inception in 1987, the festival has drawn each year over 150,000 people for three days of music, food, and art.
This is the first time the event will take place since 2019, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival planners hope this year’s event will mark a new chapter in the region’s recovery from the pandemic, providing a stimulus to tourism and local businesses. More details about the festival, including the lineup of artists, will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/LowellFolkFestival to stay up to date on all future updates for the 35th Lowell Folk Festival in 2022.
The Lowell Folk Festival is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation, the City of Lowell, Lowell National Historical Park, the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau.
