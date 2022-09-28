WEST NEWBURY — The Myopia Hunt Club hosts its annual local event Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Founded in 1898, the club long held a fox hunt each fall on land in West Newbury. The modern hunt is classified as a ‘drag hunt’ which involves hounds chasing a laid scent — rather than a live fox.
These days, a member of the hunt club staff lays the scent using a spray bottle. The huntsman and his pack of hounds follows the scent, with horses and riders chasing behind. The hunt club plans to travel on the following local streets: Stewart Street, Bachelor Street, Moulton Street, Garden Street, Brickett Street, and Ash Street.
For more information visit www.wnewbury.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.