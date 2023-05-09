DANVERS — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce presents its Honor Scholars Recognition Dinner on Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton.
The dinner celebrates the top 5 percent of students in the graduating classes of each public and private high school on the North Shore.
More than 320 graduates from over 30 high schools have been selected for recognition.
This tradition is celebrating its 55th year. It began in 1968 when the honorees were only Beverly High School students because the Chamber of Commerce only served Beverly.
With the Chamber’s growth, the event has grown to encompass the entire North Shore.
The dinner will feature a short program along with the presentation of certificates to each honor scholar, who will be recognized on stage.
Greater Newburyport Honor Scholars
The Clark School, Rowley: Spencer McGree, Ronin Clark, Justin Tarapata.
Triton Regional High School: Riley Bell, Andrea Boyle, John Emerson, Peyton Gibbs, Sidneym Golbitz, Natalie Indingaro, Sophia Latham, Delaney Lucia, Emma Morland.
Newburyport High School: Gianna McKeown, Olivia Hansen, Gabriella Loughran, Avery Hochheiser, Riya Kaur, Kellan McDermott, Deirdre McElhinney, Olivia Barbera, Lilly Ragusa, Fionna Flynn, William Acquaviva.
Through the sponsorship of the business community, all honor scholars are invited to attend the dinner for free. They will be joined by school officials, family members and representatives from the business community.
EBSCO Information Services is the premier sponsor. Tim Collins, president and CEO of EBSCO, will be the keynote speaker.
Platinum sponsors are Beth Israel Lahey Health/Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital, Eastern Bank, Institution for Savings, UniCare, Windover Construction, Chapters Recovery Center, Mr. & Mrs. L. Dexter Woodman Scholarship Fund, and North Shore Bank.
Numerous businesses are supporting the event at the gold, silver and bronze sponsor levels.
