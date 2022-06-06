BOSTON -- As Beacon Hill leaders consider a tax-relief package, they should focus on one-time rebates and other temporary measures to maximize the use of a windfall of state surplus revenues, according to a new report.
The policy brief by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis argues that while the state is flush with surplus money, federal pandemic relief will eventually dry up and there is "uncertainty" about the state's long-term economic situation.
"As a consequence, some of the tax cuts should probably be temporary," Evan Horowitz, the center's executive director, wrote in the five-page brief. "Otherwise, when today’s good fortune dissolves, we may miss these lost tax dollars."
Among the options legislative leaders should consider is a one-time rebate to taxpayers, similar to efforts in Maine and 10 other states, Horowitz wrote.
Providing relief checks from $100 for individuals to $200 for married couples, for example, would cost the state about $500 million, according to the report.
"This would be highly progressive and — because it’s one-time — won’t create any long-term burdens," Horowitz wrote.
Last year, the state tapped into federal relief money to send out $500 checks to about 300,000 frontline workers who toiled on the job during the pandemic, but those payments weren't offered to a broader section of the state's population.
Other options include expanding tax relief programs for working-class families, such the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, a popular anti-poverty program.
Horowitz said increasing the state's EITC match from 30% to 50% would cost around $175 million per year, doubling the program's cost to $260 million.
"Last year, over a dozen states chose to boost the generosity of their EITC programs, and Massachusetts could easily do the same," Horowitz wrote.
Policymakers should also consider a tax cut for workers who were laid off and collected unemployment benefits during the pandemic, expanding tax deductions for renters and expanding the senior circuit breaker program, Horowitz wrote.
But he also suggested that lawmakers consider reforms to the state's tax code as part of any relief package.
"Our tax code has a number of inefficiencies and anachronisms that can undermine long-term competitiveness," he wrote. "Now may be a good time to tackle these as part of a broader package."
The report comes as Beacon Hill leaders debate what to do with billions of dollars in excess tax revenue that has piled up in state coffers over the past year.
Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $700 million buffet of proposed tax cuts as part of his preliminary budget plan, filed in January.
Baker’s proposal called for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and a major overhaul of the estate or "death" tax.
But lawmakers haven't taken action on the tax relief plan, which has been languishing in a legislative committee since a public hearing more than two months ago.
Baker, who steps down at the end of the year, is making a major push for passage of the tax cuts as he tries to leave his final imprint on the governor’s office with an aggressive legislative agenda that includes a $3.5 billion economic development plan and other major initiatives.
Some Democratic lawmakers have suggested that the governor's tax proposals are skewed toward the state’s wealthiest, a claim the Baker administration refutes.
Last month, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said she has directed Senate leaders to work on a tax relief package for consideration this session, but only after the state budget is approved. Spilka hasn't revealed what provisions will be considered as part of the tax plan.
On Monday, Spilka said the Senate is currently "in discussions and deliberations" on a tax-relief package, but couldn't say when a proposal would be unveiled.
"We're looking at relief for low-income, the most vulnerable populations, working families and seniors," Spilka told reporters at a briefing.
Democratic legislative leaders have largely ruled out a holiday from the state's 24-cent per-gallon gas tax despite rising prices at the pumps, which has been pushed by the Legislature's GOP minority. They argue it wouldn't trickle down to consumers and could jeopardize the state's strong bond ratings.
Overall, Horowitz urges Beacon Hill leaders to pursue a tax-relief package that "benefits the most vulnerable, improves our state’s competitiveness, and avoids unintended long-term consequences."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
