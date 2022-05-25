BOSTON — Senate employees pushing to unionize are in limbo as they await a decision from Senate President Karen Spilka’s office on their proposal.
In March, a group of Senate aides announced their intent to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2222 as part of a broader effort to address low pay, gaps in pay equity between employees, a health insurance coverage waiting period, and other labor-related issues.
In the push for unionization, Senate staffers are in a gray area of state law that effectively prohibits them from unionizing and engaging in collective bargaining.
Unlike other executive and judicial branch employees, House and Senate staffers are not covered under the state’s employment laws that permit joining unions. That means the Legislature needs to update state law to include the legislative branch, or staffers must get permission from Senate leaders to voluntarily join a union.
After Spilka received the request in March, she directed Senate Counsel to review the “complex, thorny” legal issues surrounding the unionization move, but her office has not released details on that review yet.
“I will continue the efforts I’ve undertaken since becoming president to fairly compensate staff and modernize and professionalize our staffing procedures to ensure greater predictability, fairness and transparency for all Senate employees,” Spilka said in a statement at the time.
Shelly MacNeill, chief of staff to Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, said organizers of the Massachusetts State House Employee Union are still waiting for the results of that legal review.
“They are still reviewing it and we have no commitment yet,” she said. “We are the only group of employees that lack the right to collectively bargain.”
MacNeill said Senate employees are dealing with a salary system that fails to take into account their level of education, working experience, or other credentials.
Many staffers are struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflationary costs and rising rental prices in the Greater Boston area, she said.
Allowing Senate staffers to unionize would give them collective bargaining rights to demand better pay and benefits while negotiating for improved working conditions. It would also mean creating a formal grievance process for pursuing complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination on the job, she said.
“We have seen far too many of our talented colleagues leave their Senate service due to numerous challenges in our workplace,” Senate staffers said in a recent statement. “This results in wasted taxpayer funds for hiring and onboarding new staff and the chronic loss of talented staff who write legislation and deliver critically needed constituent services.”
Meanwhile, a 2019 survey of Senate employees detailing poor working conditions in the upper chamber is adding to the debate over efforts by staffers to unionize.
The survey, which was reported by The Boston Globe, highlighted ongoing sexual harassment and other issues, but was apparently never released by Senate leaders.
It was conducted less than a year after former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg, D-Amherst, resigned from the top post following allegations that his husband had sexually harassed staffers and used his personal relationship to intimidate lobbyists and other people with business at the Statehouse.
The report prompted a sharp rebuke from one of Spilka’s most vocal critics, who argues Senate staffers should be allowed to unionize.
“Harassment and discrimination are systemic in our Legislature,” said Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen. “I know this all too well because years ago, I was also harassed while working at the State House as a younger staffer. It fueled my drive to enter public service and work to prevent anyone else from facing abuse.”
DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor, has in the past accused legislative leaders of using nondisclosure agreements to silence allegations of abuse and discrimination.
Senate staffers say they chose IBEW 2222 because other public employees unions — such as the National Association of Government Employees and the Service Employees International Union — often have business pending before the Legislature and union organizers wanted to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
In response to complaints about pay and benefits, Spilka has taken steps to help improve working conditions for staffers, including a plan to make Senate employees eligible for health insurance coverage at the start of their employment, instead of the current 60-day waiting period.
The health coverage proposal, which is included in the Senate’s version of the $49.7 billion state budget being debated this week, must survive the budget process.
Spilka's office also points out that there is a formal process for filing complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination on the job, which is outlined in the Senate's handbook for employees. Staff members also have other avenues to file complaints, including with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
Senate staffers also got 6% pay raises and a $500 stipend in 2021 for working at home during the pandemic, Spilka's office notes, in addition to other salary adjustments.
The Senate President's office is also working on a "compensation and job classification project" that it claims will lead to increased salaries and provide employees with greater transparency and predictability about compensation. The project is expected to be completed before the June 30 end of the fiscal year.
MacNeill said staffers are still holding out hope that Spilka, who has a record of backing labor rights, will also accept their proposal to unionize and give them a seat at the table.
“This is a Senate that has a very strong history of being pro-labor,” she said. “So we remain hopeful that that will also apply to their own staff, and that they will give us the same collective bargaining rights that are afforded to virtually every other employee of the commonwealth.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.