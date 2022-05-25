BOSTON — The national debate over gun control has been rekindled following Tuesday's massacre at a Texas elementary school where a lone gunman killed 19 students and two adults before he was shot and killed by law enforcement.
Members of the state's congressional delegation have joined other Democrats in calling for tougher federal laws — such as universal background checks and bans on assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines — to stem the tide of violence.
"Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, posted on social media. "To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame."
Tuesday's massacre in Uvalde, Texas, was the second-deadliest school shooting in the U.S., following only the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut that left 26 victims dead.
To date, there have been 40 shootings in K-12 schools, colleges and universities in 2022, resulting in at least 32 deaths, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety.
President Joe Biden took to the airwaves Tuesday night to address the nation, saying he is "sick and tired" of the carnage. He called on lawmakers to act.
Still, the efforts face an uphill battle in Washington, D.C., where gun control measures have failed to pass year after year amid Republican opposition.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are weighing measures aimed at restricting access to firearms with several Democratic-backed proposals still in play during the current legislative session.
Many of the proposals being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers seek to close what some describe as “loopholes” in current firearms laws, such as the state’s 2014 ban on magazines containing more than 10 bullets.
One proposal, filed by Rep. David Linsky, D-Natick, seeks to close an exemption in the law that allows large-capacity magazines made before 1994 to be "grandfathered" under the ban.
Early reports from Texas suggest that the 18-year-old lone shooter had an AR-15 rifle with several large capacity magazines.
Another proposal to outlaw so-called "ghost guns" that can be assembled using parts manufactured on 3-D printers.
Linsky said the proposal "wouldn't infringe" on the rights of law-abiding gun owners and said he is hopeful that the measure will come up for a vote.
"We need to make sure these guns are regulated in the same way as traditionally manufactured guns," he said Wednesday. "If Congress isn't going to act, we need to do whatever we possibly can to pass strong and effective laws to protect the people in our state."
In 2018, Attorney General Maura Healey issued a directive advising gun owners that plastic firearms are illegal under federal and state law because they are untraceable, do not have serial numbers, and wouldn’t require a background check to print.
But gun control advocates want lawmakers to enshrine that policy in state law.
Other bills pending before the Legislature would ban sales of semi-automatic weapons and require private sellers to conduct a transfer or sale through a licensed firearms dealer, who would run a background check on the buyer.
It's not clear whether legislative leaders will take up any of the measures before the end of formal sessions next month. The Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Security and Homeland Security recently extended the deadline to take a vote on the bills until June 24.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said she "joins the chorus of frustrated, angry, and anguished voices across the country in calling on Congress to take immediate action on gun reform."
"For the sake of our children, we cannot continue to do nothing," she said.
Spilka said while she is "thankful for the strong gun laws" in Massachusetts, she will be working with colleagues to "look at ways to further strengthen our state's gun control laws."
To be sure, Massachusetts already has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country, including real-time license checks for private gun sales and stiff penalties for gun-based crimes.
In 2018, the state approved a "red flag" law allowing a family member or acquaintance of a gun owner to ask a judge to temporarily confiscate a person’s firearms if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.
John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence, a national advocacy group that pushes for tighter gun control, said Massachusetts' low gun death rate is a testament to those strict regulations, but said there is more that can be done to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.
"We have one of the lowest gun death rates in the nation, but one death is still too many," he said. "So anything that the Legislature can do to make it harder for prohibited individuals — people who can't pass background checks — to buy guns will save lives."
Gun rights advocates question the need for tighter restrictions, arguing that the state should be focusing on expanding mental health services for people in crisis and cracking down on illegal sales of firearms.
Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association, said many of the proposals would violate the Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners.
"We already have so many gun laws on the books, so I'm not sure what they're trying to do here," he said. "It won’t do anything to protect public safety or reduce illegal gun sales in the state."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.