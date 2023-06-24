HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will celebrate the accomplishments of students participating in programs in at Center for Adult Education with a graduation ceremony Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the school’s quadrangle.
More than 200 students will receive their certification for completing personal, professional and academic developmental programs. Those programs include English for Speakers of Other Languages courses and high school equivalency degrees.
Many of the programs were free this year thanks to funding from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and additional funding from the college to expand the offerings. Several programs are always free to those who receive SNAP as part of the SNAP Path to Work Program.
The Center for Adult Education offers a variety of programs, such as ESOL Level 1-6, GED/HiSET, MassSTEP, ESOL Supported Career Skills, and Transition to College. Many people start at the center and continue to community education, credit courses, or enter the workforce.
Programs include: English for Speakers of Other Languages – These classes are for students who want to learn English or improve their English skills. There are six levels in the ESOL program, and instruction focuses on language skills: reading, writing, speaking, listening, advanced grammar, computer literacy, and vocabulary for community, online career exploration, workplace, and educational settings. Students are assigned a counselor who can help establish a clear path to achieve their educational and career goals.
ESOL Supported Career Skills – ESOL Career Skills programs are geared toward English language learners at an intermediate to advanced level. They are taught in English but supported by an ESOL instructor. Students expand their knowledge of the English language by applying it to the context of specific career areas. ESOL instruction and activities closely follow the career skills learned in class. All certificate programs begin with a two-week digital literacy course and end with a short course on personal finances. A career coach is assigned to help guide each student to prepare the individual for employment.
High School Equivalency Program – This program prepares students to earn a GED or HiSET degree through high school equivalency. The center offers two levels of free classes (the pre-high school equivalency test and high school equivalency test) in: English language arts, reading, writing, math, science and social studies.
Transition to College – This program is designed for students who have completed their GED/HiSET but want to improve their skills to prepare for college. Students receive two semesters of academic preparation in reading, writing, math and computers as well as time management, computer, note taking, technology and study skills.
MassSTEP – These programs build pathways that prepare adult learners for promising careers with local businesses. The programs provide adult education, workforce preparation activities, and workforce training for occupations or industries in demand and conclude with participants earning one or more industry-recognized credentials. The courses include Accounting & QuickBooks Program for English Learners.
