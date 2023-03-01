HAVERHLL — A new joint admissions agreement between Northern Essex Community College and UMass Lowell will enhance the transfer process between the two institutions, according to officials at both schools.
Upon acceptance to NECC, students who opted into joint admissions on their application will also be conditionally accepted to UMass Lowell.
“By making this process of applying to college and earning an associates degree and a bachelor’s degree affordable, we’re opening the doors wider for the communities we serve,” NECC President Lane Glenn said. “We’re better preparing a workforce for the commonwealth. And it’s a workforce that the commonwealth desperately needs.”
Upon completion of their associate degree, joint admissions students will have priority registration at UMass Lowell, receive priority for merit scholarships, and will be exempt from UMass’ core curriculum. UMass Lowell will also waive the application fee. The joint admissions agreement is effective immediately.
UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen and Provost Joe Hartman joined Glenn and Northern Essex Provost Paul Beaudin on the NECC campus to formally sign the agreement Monday.
“The world is changing. And we’re recognizing that the pathways to education are also changing,” Chen said. “We know that Northern Essex is a key piece of this ecosystem and a partner for us because NECC provides that critical, early support.”
“Nearly half the adults in Massachusetts have a bachelor’s degree,” Glenn added. “Geography is destiny – 28% of adults in Haverhill have a bachelor’s degree, and 14% of adults in Lawrence 25 years or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. So, efforts like this are a cause for social justice, they’re a cause for addressing the workforce’s needs, and they’re a cause for changing many lives of families in the future.”
UMass Lowell Provost Joe Hartman said approximately 900 students have transferred from NECC to UMass Lowell in the last six years.
“They’ve retained at a higher rate than our average students, so we know they come in well-prepared and ready to succeed, work hard and move forward,” he said. “We’re excited to see more NECC students.”
UMass Lowell has secured funding for programs designed to support transfer students, and as part of the joint admissions agreement, a UMass Lowell admissions counselor will be assigned specifically to NECC students.
NECC graduates will be admitted to UMass Lowell with a cumulative grade-point average of at least 2.0. Although NECC students covered by this agreement will be admitted to the university, some programs may have additional requirements for incoming transfer students, which must be met before admission to that program.
This agreement does not apply to students wishing to transfer into the UMass Lowell nursing program.
“Sometimes, I think that we forget that the war on poverty is truly won by educators,” Beaudin said in his closing remarks. “Thank you, UMass Lowell, for helping us map change in our corner of the commonwealth.”
For more information on transfer agreements, contact Michelle Sunday, NECC’s director of transfer, articulation and academic center advising.
