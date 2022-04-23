NEWBURYPORT — Nourishing the North Shore, an association, is hosting a local Walk for Hunger event from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 1. This is an opportunity to gather friends and family in support of alleviating hunger on the North Shore.
The 4-mile walk will take place along the Newburyport Clipper City Rail Trail and Harbor Walk. The event will begin and end at the RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St. Parking is available on site.
The Nourishing the North Shore team will have a halfway/turnaround marker near the Water Street and Bromfield Street crossing with water available for all participants. Community members are not required to walk in the event and can join a walking team virtually with a financial donation. After the walk, all are welcome at the RiverWalk Brewing Co. at 40 Parker St. to celebrate with a refreshment. Nourishing the North Shore will also be selling cold-hardy seedlings at RiverWalk’s artisan farmers' market from noon to 6 p.m. for backyard gardeners.
Sign up with the link below to join the Nourishing the North Shore team or create your own team at https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org to fundraise.
