SALISBURY — Members and supporters of the C-10 Research and Education Foundation gathered at Salisbury Beach State Reservation on Saturday for a celebration of 30 years since the group’s incorporation.
They were joined by state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Sophia LaCortiglia, an aide to Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who presented the Amesbury-based group with legislative citations marking the anniversary.
“C-10 was incorporated in 1991 — just about the time Seabrook Station began generating nuclear power,” Executive Director Natalie Hildt Treat said in a press release.
“With our real-time radiological monitoring network, our watchdog efforts and our public education, C-10 has been working on behalf of public health and the natural environment for three decades,” she said.
Treat, who noted that the monitoring network has been partly funded by the state since 1992, assesses Seabrook Station for various health and safety-related expenses.
“Given the degrading concrete at Seabrook Station – a serious condition that we helped to elevate – our work towards the safe operation of the plant is more important than ever,” she said in the release.
C-10 stands for the residents within the 10-mile radius of the Seabrook plant. The emergency planning zone around the plant encompasses 23 communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Treat said C-10 is looking to the future with plans to make its Citizens Radiological Monitoring Network – the only one of its kind in the country – resilient in the face of climate change and the increased frequency of power and internet outages.
Together with a Massachusetts start-up called Climate Resilient Internet, C-10 plans to install a solar and battery combination to power radiological probes and wind anemometers that are placed in 18 locations surrounding the plant.
The upgraded network will rely on radio communications rather than traditional internet, which is more vulnerable to the impacts of severe weather. C-10 is seeking a mix of public and private funding to make the resilience project possible, Treat said.
For more information on the web: C-10.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.