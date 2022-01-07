NEWBURYPORT — The nursing staff at Newburyport Public Schools has been working around the clock to respond to an uptick in COVID-19 cases following the holiday break.
As of Wednesday, 100 students and 28 staff members reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Some tested positive during the holiday break, while others received results this week. With this increase in cases, the district’s nursing staff have been working overtime to keep up with contact tracing, in-school testing programs and other mitigation efforts to prevent school spread.
Lauren McDonald, district director of nursing and health services, said that between the holidays and the rise of the omicron variant, “We expected the numbers to go up, but we were shocked at how high everything was this week.”
Due to masking and other COVID mitigation strategies, no one has tested positive due to spread within the classroom though, she said.
“We know it’s happening in unmasked environments and athletics, which we consider high risk,” she said.
District superintendents had a Zoom call with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday, but there wasn’t a lot of new guidance provided.
Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said he would wait until next week to announce whether the mask mandate, which expires Jan. 15, will be extended.
The district medical advisory team meets every other week to discuss COVID-19 cases and updated protocols for the schools. The team expects to issue an update Friday night about how Newburyport will continue to respond to COVID-19 concerns.
Since there has not been spread within the schools, the district may look to change its approach to contact tracing. District nurses are struggling to keep up with all the individual contact tracing calls.
Nursing staff may consider shifting its focus to more high-risk scenarios in the school. This could include classrooms with immunocompromised students, athletics events and settings where students may be unmasked such as at lunch, McDonald explained.
The district is also trying to adapt to new guidance such as the shorter isolation period of five, rather than 10 days, for close contacts, especially if a student has a family member or someone at home who has tested positive for the virus.
“What can we do to help this situation to make us all feel comfortable that these kids are coming back on Day 6 and could potentially become positive on Day 6?” McDonald said.
“We see what’s happening and we know that close contacts outside of school are more likely to become positive,” she said.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher is hopeful that the state will provide more information on both the mask mandate and close contact tracing soon.
McDonald said the nursing staff is staying late, working extra hours every day and even when they go home, they are often continuing to chart data while trying to do tasks like make dinner for their families.
“We’re trying to really develop a plan that works for everybody — for the students and the families, while also working to reduce some of the burden on our nurses,” Gallagher said.
In addition to McDonald, the district has six full-time nurses and a part-time special education nurse on staff.
With the test and stay program, students who are identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can remain in school, so long as they participate in testing for at least five days and monitor any onset of symptoms following exposure.
With this increase in cases, however, that means each individual case could result in up to 30 other students being considered close contacts. This depends on how many classes a student attends and whether athletics are a factor.
“We’re plugging along,” McDonald said. “The nurses are great, and they’re doing what they can to prevent kids from getting COVID.”
In terms of vaccination rates, 79.5% of students are fully vaccinated at Newburyport High School, 68% at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 54% at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, and 46% at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
