NEWBURYPORT – A likely funnel cloud with “weak rotation” whipped through parts of the Newburyport and Salisbury area during Monday afternoon's powerful thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
A tweet by the NWS said, “Based upon a quick review of photos/videos of what appears to be a tornado in the Newburyport/Salisbury area, we believe it to be a funnel cloud, pending further information.”
The Weather Service also said “there is no evidence it touched the ground.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.