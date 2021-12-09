NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services has put together its first Lego team led by coaches John Mone and Martin Desch.
The team, sponsored by The Institution for Savings and Newburyport Youth Services, is made up of Jasper Brooks, Camden Desch, Margaux Dupuis, Greta Lamb and Rowan Mone.
The team, The ClipperBots, competes in the First Lego League, a program that guides youths through the learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, or STEM, and exploration at an early age.
From discovering, to exploring and then challenging, students begin to understand the basics of STEM and apply their skills in a competition while improving their learning, confidence and teamwork skills along the way, according to a press release.
The ClipperBots was formed in September and worked on a project and presentation for its competition at Melrose Veterans Middle School on Saturday.
There were 24 teams that competed in this qualifying competition. The ClipperBots, entered as a rookie team, competed with its Innovation Project, which was to improve the industrial supply chain and reduce carbon emissions through solar-powered delivery robots.
These robots would be recharged with renewable energy and housed at local neighborhood hubs. The robots would have protective shells like turtles for a safe and secure delivery.
“We nailed it!” Rowan Mone said after coming out of the presentation room.
Although the ClipperBots did not qualify for the regional competition, the team did receive a third-place trophy for Best Innovation Project.
