NEWBURYPORT — Several affinity groups for youths, caregivers and families are making a return to Newburyport Youth Services this fall.
NAGLY North, a satellite program of North Shore Alliance for LBGTQ+ Youth in Salem, hosted its first meeting Wednesday and will continue to hold group meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at NYS, 40 Milk St.
NAGLY North is open to LGBTQ+ youths and allies in grades 6-12 from northern Essex Country.
Youth Services’ mission of meeting the needs and improving outcomes for youth and families navigating risks and stressors in the community has become even more important with the COVID-19 pandemic, and affinity group offerings are one way to address that mission, according to a press release.
These groups are created to meet a particular identity development need and provide a safe place for people to explore how their own identity shapes their experiences, as well as affirm their belonging to a distinct subgroup within the community.
Young People of Color, a group that provides a fun, supportive environment to young people of color in grades 7-12 and provides a safe space for them to explore what it’s like to be a person of color living in a predominantly white community, meets at Youth Services on the third Monday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
New this year and kicking off this winter is YPOC Kids, a drop-off playgroup for youths in grades 3-6.
Youth Services has also partnered with Multicultural Families of the North Shore, a group that provides a community for racially and ethically diverse families, rainbow families and families with different structures such as single parents and adoptive families. Multicultural Families meets on the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to noon, and is open to families in Greater Newburyport.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, led by social worker Kathleen Shaw, had continued to run online during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is meeting in person again.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Youth Services. Child care and dinner are provided.
Dads, Dudes and Donuts, a social group for male caregivers and their children, continues to meet on the first and third Saturdays of the month, 9 to 11 a.m., on the Youth Services playground or in the gym, depending on weather.
New Parents Social Group, a new weekly social group for parents with babies under 9 months old, meets every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Parents can drop by Youth Services for conversation, coffee and connections with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
In addition to the groups offered, Youth Services is working to create affinity groups that will address the need for support for parents of neurodiverse children; play groups for children with special needs and siblings of children with special needs; and a children’s grief and loss support group, all of which its hopes to offer in late fall or early winter.
To join any of these groups or for more information, fill out an interest form at https://forms.gle/6kkBBNR88JN4fBoe7 or contact Youth Services Support Coordinator Trish Boateng at tboateng@cityofnewburyport.com or 978-572-6189.
