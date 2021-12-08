NEWBURYPORT — The fifth annual Newburyport citywide Share the Warmth hot chocolate stand day is set for Saturday.
Newburyport Youth Services has coordinated families and groups throughout the city to host a hot chocolate stand in their neighborhood as a way to build a sense of community.
The stands will pop up around the city on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to build neighborhood connections and cheer.
There are 12 stands registered with more being added.
The map is available on Newburyport Youth Services/ Facebook event page.
So far, stands will be set up on Longfellow Drive, Boyd Street, Middle Street, Bromfield Street, Daniel Lucy Way, Dorothy E. Lucy Drive, Highland Avenue, Waterfront Park, State Street, Washington Street and Hill Street.
Participation in Share the Warmth is one way to contribute to a compassionate and caring Newburyport community.
Stands may choose to give away the warmth for free, or to accept donations on behalf of a local nonprofit organization that provides support in the area.
Families have identified the following organizations as causes they will support: The Friends of Newburyport Youth Services, Runway for Recovery and Our Neighbors’ Table.
For more information, contact Stacy Gijsbers of Newburyport Youth Services at 978-465-4434.
