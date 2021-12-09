NEWBURYPORT — Urgently in need of a home, Newburyport Youth Services will present findings by its site selection committee to the public for the first time tonight, Dec. 9, at the Senior Community Center.
Youth Services “temporarily” moved to the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. about seven years ago after occupying the former Kelley School on High Street for about five years.
In late October, the department vacated the Brown School building after an inspection determined the heating system could no longer be used.
Staff members are temporarily using an office on State Street, but will need a new office after Jan. 1, according to Director Andrea Egmont.
Finding a permanent home for the department has long been a goal of both Egmont and Mayor Donna Holaday, who have spent years trying to find a viable site.
The mayor has spent the last several years working with the National Guard, which owns the maintenance building at 57 Low St., and its representative, the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, to declare the property as surplus so it could be sold to the city.
In February, the City Council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St. Since then, the city conducted soil borings and air quality tests to address concerns previously raised by some councilors and now, the council has one more chance to vote on the sale.
The state has given the city until Jan. 31 to close on the property.
According to the report that it will present, the site selection committee gave 57 Low St. its second-highest score out of the dozen or so sites considered.
If the council approves the purchase of the site with a conservation restriction, which some city councilors want, the committee’s score of the site decreases.
The conservation administrator has said a conservation restriction is unnecessary, since a majority of the lot, or everything within 100 feet of the identified wetlands, is already under Conservation Commission jurisdiction.
The other top sites rated by the committee were Cushing Park on Kent Street, the former Enpro Services site at the corner of Route 1 and Carey Avenue, and Fulton Pit — city-owned property being used as storage for Department of Public Services materials at the bottom of Fulton Street.
Cushing Park, a 1.8-acre, city-owned site close to schools and the bike path, has been considered for city buildings in the past and would allow for the potential growth of Youth Services, the committee reported.
It’s not known if any environmental remediation would be needed at the site, which contributed to a lower score from the committee. With a new building, the site has high potential to meet Green City requirements, the committee reported.
The 2.2-acre former Enpro Services site – close to schools and the bike path – would also provide room for future growth and have the potential to meet Green City requirements.
Traffic flow would need to be a factor in the design. The site is privately owned and scored low in terms of cost acquisition, according to the committee. The report did not note the estimated cost.
Fulton Pit is a 2.5-acre, city-owned site that is unknown to most of the city. It is relatively centralized as it is within 0.8 miles of Rupert A. Nock Middle School and River Valley Charter School. It is not known if there would be any environmental remediation required.
This site would allow for future growth and have the potential to meet Green City requirements.
The presentation tonight begins at 6 at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Zoom.
For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/events/304711.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.