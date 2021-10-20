NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services urgently needs a new home, after a recent inspection of the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. determined the heating system could no longer be used.
“We are going to run programs this week, but with the temperatures dropping, I just don’t feel that we can stay in there,” Youth Services Director Andi Egmont said by phone.
She said the inspection takes place before every winter and staff had been concerned about leaking pipes behind the heating system.
“Obviously, this isn’t what anyone wants, but I can’t force my staff to be in here and I won’t run programs without heat for the kids,” she said.
Egmont could not provide an estimate for how much repairs or the replacement of the heating system would cost, saying she considered many options including bringing heaters in, “but the condition of the building is so bad.”
She explained how even if part of the heating system could be fixed, there are so many different pieces that would require remediation. Ultimately, it was determined to not be financially feasible.
The NYS office and Rec Center will shut down next week, so staff can regroup and discuss next steps.
The city has been pursuing possible site options to establish a permanent home for Youth Services for many years now. Most recently, the city formed a site selection committee this spring and issued a community poll for people to share their suggestions for possible sites.
This came after the City Council voted 6-5 in February against purchasing 57 Low St. — a former Mass. National Guard property that had been considered for housing several different city departments, but was initially pursued by the mayor as a future home for Youth Services.
The city is also waiting for the results of a Phase II environmental site assessment of the Brown School from Credere Associates LLC, which will include a full hazardous building materials survey.
For now, recreation and enrichment programs will be run as satellite programs in different locations around the city. Egmont and staff will look at various locations to move administrative offices.
The youth center, which is the afterschool and evening program for students in grades 6-12, as well as fourth- and fifth-graders on half days, is the biggest concern.
In her email to families, Egmont noted, “The mission of the center is, in part, to create a space in the community for teens to call their own. Someplace where everyone is welcome and a part of something — this is very difficult to create in a shared space.”
Egmont asked Mayor Donna Holaday to prioritize finding a space for the youth center first. She added that losing use of the gym at the Brown School is a big loss for these teens.
“Our hope is, by the end of the month, to at least be able to put out a plan for the winter,” the director said.
Egmont added that summer is the biggest season for NYS and she wants to reassure families that she has “full confidence that summer will be very similar to what it has always looked like.”
She said her staff is “crushed” at this latest news, but will do whatever it takes to stay connected to the children they work with and continue offering programs to the best of their abilities.
