WEST NEWBURY — Students from the Learning Tree Preschool in West Newbury enjoyed a guest visit from Newburyport police officer Travis Wile and State Trooper Brendan Crowther. Both officers are from Newburyport. Each officer read a story to the young students and both officers talked about safety, with the kids asking questions. A big question was: “Why do you have different uniforms?” After story time, the kids got to take turns sitting in the cruiser and got to turn the cruiser’s sirens and lights on.
This is the officers’ second year coming to the Learning Tree Preschool. Kelli Webster, owner/director of the school, said of the officers: “We all will look forward to them both coming back next school year.”
