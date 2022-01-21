NEWBURY — No one was injured when an oil delivery truck crashed off Pine Island Road about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Townsend Oil truck sustained heavy front-end damage after it left the narrow dead-end street off Route 1A and continued into the marsh. Oil did not escape from the fuel truck, according to Newbury police.
A road sign at the foot of Pine Island Road warns truck drivers they are entering a “sensitive” marsh area and to use caution.
While no one was injured and there is little to no environmental damage, first responders were expected to be at the accident scene for hours to remove the truck and clean the area.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said the oil in the tanker would be pumped out and placed in another truck.
A wrecker was to then be used to remove the disabled truck.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.