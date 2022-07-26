NEWBURYPORT — The Old Fellows of Newburyport from Quascacunquen Lodge No. 39 hosted 85 youths and their chaperons on July 15 as part of an annual pilgrimage.
This year’s worldwide event featured high school students from across the country and Canada. Starting their journey in New York, the teens were bused to the Masonic Temple on Green Street and arrived at 5:45 p.m. There, they ate dinner and then walked to Waterfront Park.
The local Quascacunquen Lodge was formed in 1844, its name taken from the Native Americans’ name for the Parker River. The nonpolitical fraternal and charitable organization strives to make the world a better place through the practice of friendship, love and truth, according to organizers.
For more information on the Old Fellows of Newburyport, visit their booth Sunday during Olde Fashioned Sunday at the Bartlet Mall.
