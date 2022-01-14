NEWBURY — After last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire will make a fiery return Saturday.
As in the past, the event is a fundraiser for the Newbury Fire Department and Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, which is a Historic New England property.
A variety of food and drinks will be available for purchase. The vendors include Butter “UR” Biscuit, Justine’s Baked Goods, Far From the Tree Cider, 1634 Meadery, The Whoo(pie) Wagon, Ipswich Ale Brewery’s Tap Truck and The American BBQ.
There will also be a disc jockey and a live auction for someone to receive the honor of lighting the bonfire, which typically starts about dusk. The person with the highest bid will get to throw the first flare.
People will be required to wear masks or face coverings due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re just going to try to keep the community as safe as possible during this surge,” Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm site manager Madison Vlass said.
Parking passes are $10. Parking will be available at the farm at 5 Little’s Lane and Tendercrop Fields at 71 High Road.
The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Though there is a New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills game at 8:15 p.m., Vlass said there is plenty of time for people to stop by and enjoy the bonfire beforehand.
People are encouraged to bring cash to make any purchases. Because it is a farm, proper footwear such as boots is advised.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.