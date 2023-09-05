NEWBURYPORT — Old South Presbyterian Church hosts its annual Picnic in the Park on Sunday in Atwood Park.
The church encourages guests to join the congregation for worship at 10 a.m., with the festivities beginning about 11:15 a.m.
The picnic will feature hot dogs, hamburgers and side dishes; an ice cream truck; face painting; games; a book table; and tours of the historic church.
The Rev. Laurel Cockrill, who became Old South’s newest pastor in December – and the second woman to lead the church in its 277-year history – sees the picnic as a chance to introduce herself to the community.
“I’m new in town, and I’m really excited to meet our neighbors in a casual family setting,” she said in a news release. “We’re a church with a serious history, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and we’d love to welcome anyone who wants to enjoy a fun afternoon.”
The picnic marks the start of fall programming at Old South.
“We have a lot going on,” Cockrill said, “from a new youth curriculum and confirmation class, to a Wednesday night supper and study of ‘The Reason for God ‘by Tim Keller, to an upcoming play about Phyllis Wheatley, the nation’s first African-American poet. It’s a great time to visit Old South!”
The rain date for the picnic is Sept. 17.
Atwood Park directly across School Street from the church.
