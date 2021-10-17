NEWBURYPORT — Old South Presbyterian Church asks residents to "donate a bubble" – all kinds of household soap – on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon to help the First Parish Church of Newbury food pantry.
The pantry, which serves people in Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Georgetown and Salisbury, needs bar soap, liquid soap, dish detergent and laundry soap.
In September, food pantry volunteers packed 2,275 bags of food for 522 households with 964 family members. A total of 27% of the items are donated locally and 73% comes from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
Buying soap is a low priority for people with limited incomes, according to the food pantry, which is why Old South Church is holding its "bubble drive." The church is at 29 Federal St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.