NEWBURYPORT — There will be a one-day delay in recycling and trash pickup due to the holiday, according to the city's Recycling Office.
Neighborhoods that usually have pickup on Monday will get have it Tuesday; routes that typically have pickup on Tuesday will have it Wednesday, and so on.
Anyone with pickup scheduled for Friday, July 8, will have it Saturday, July 9. But the downtown will still have its Friday pickup July 8.
The Municipal Yard Waste Facility on Colby Farm Lane will be open on Saturday, July 2, with normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The monthly drop-off at the Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center will not be on the first Saturday of the month but on Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.
This will be for the monthly recycling of mattresses and box springs, motor oil, tires, electronics, appliances (large and small), fluorescent and LED bulbs, bicycles, white nonfood Styrofoam, anti-freeze, cardboard, rigid plastic, metal, tires and rechargeable batteries. Do not drop off anything at the recycling center when it is closed.
The city's next household hazardous waste collection will be Sept. 10 for disposal of oil-based paint and household chemicals. The collection will be at the Department of Public Services at 16A Perry Way from 8 a.m.to noon. Document shredding service will be available - first box free, subsequent boxes shredded at $5 per box.
For more information on collection, call Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581.
