NEWBURYPORT — The One World Strong Foundation secured $749,300 this week from the Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program, allowing the nonprofit to move forward with plans to establish an online resilience center for those affected by, or at risk of, domestic extremism.
Plum Island resident Dave Fortier was in the final stretch of his first Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, when the first of two bombs exploded near the finish line in a terrorist attack that killed three people and injured close to 300 others.
In the days that followed the bombing, Fortier — who walked away with shrapnel wounds and hearing loss — and other survivors were visited by members of the Semper Fi Fund, a group of veterans who have experienced their own life-changing injuries and trauma while in combat in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
This experience of connecting with other trauma survivors inspired Fortier to found One World Strong, a nonprofit network of survivors of terrorism both in the U.S. and around the world.
One World Strong has since gone on to work with survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre, survivors and families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as well as survivor communities in Jordan, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon, France, Belgium and many other countries. The organization has created a network for survivors to find their voices, share their stories and access the resources.
The common thread among all these survivors is their resilience, Fortier said.
This most recent Department of Homeland Security grant, which will be paid out over two years, would allow One World Strong, with the help of other partners, to create an online resilience center, which would be accessible to anyone in the U.S. through a downloadable app.
It will allow the organization to hire a few people to manage it, as well as to contract some of the work out.
The app is already in development, thanks to the Semper Fi Fund, which heard about One World Strong’s idea and wanted to help. By partnering with Semper Fi, One World Strong also seeks to help veterans with this app.
One of the main goals in creating the online platform is to have a central network and list of resources ready for the next community affected by terrorism.
Stephanie Cinque is a social worker and the founder and director of the Resiliency Center of Newtown, a brick-and-mortar organization in Newtown, Connecticut, working to bring long-term healing to those affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in which Adam Lanza shot and killed 27 people, including 20 children, before killing himself.
Cinque recognizes that many of those affected by the tragic events of Dec. 14, 2012, live within a central area, so this resiliency center is able to help a lot of those people. Other such incidents like the Boston Marathon bombing or the terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2001, affected people from all over the country though.
“How are we still able to connect with people, build relationships with people, and have an impact to help people go forward in life, if we’re spread out?” she said.
With this app, Cinque can help One World Strong establish an online resilience platform that people can access from anywhere and find the community they need for long-term support. It will even connect them with organizations and support systems in their area.
“If something happens somewhere tomorrow, we have this app for them,” Fortier said, noting that Cinque will act as a guide through the app to help communities establish their own resiliency centers similar to hers.
Though One World Strong does not work directly with former members of extremist groups, it is connected to other organizations such as Parents for Peace and Life After Hate that do.
Through the creation of this online platform, One World Strong not only hopes to help survivors of domestic extremism, but it also hopes to provide resources to those at risk for becoming involved. These resources will give teachers and others a list of signs to look for to know whether someone may be at risk for or already taking part in radicalization.
Another major partner in this app is the McCain Institute for International Leadership, which is building a national network for practitioners addressing targeted violence and terrorism through direct prevention and intervention services.
The app will also have 24/7 support for anyone in need of guidance.
“If somebody is in a crisis, they will get a live person,” Fortier said, explaining there will always be someone available to connect people with the right resources for their needs.
The app will have multiple layers of security to protect people’s data, which is of utmost importance to Fortier.
It will also be accessible in any language and available on Google Play and the App Store. One World Strong and its partners are testing the app, but the goal is to launch it officially this winter.
For more on One World Strong, visit www.oneworldstrong.org.
