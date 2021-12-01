NEWBURYPORT — Dave Fortier, founder and president of the One World Strong Foundation, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Fortier about the nonprofit’s network of survivors of terrorism in the U.S. and around the world.
One World Strong has worked with survivors in places that include Sandy Hook, Connecticut; Orlando, Florida; Jordan; Somalia; France; Syria and Belgium, among many other countries, according to a press release.
Fortier, a Plum Island resident, was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013. He was visited by members of the Semper Fi Fund, a group of combat veterans who experienced life-changing trauma during their military service.
Connecting with other survivors inspired Fortier to found One World Strong, whose mission is to provide short-term and long-term healing through resilience building, communication and education to those affected by terrorist, extremist and mass casualty events.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.