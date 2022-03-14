MERRIMAC — The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library, a nonprofit that encourages public use and enjoyment of library services, has established an ongoing book sale at the library.
Donations from the sale will assist in fulfilling bequests for the library community. A residency requirement to buy books for sale is not needed. The library is located at 86 West Main St.
Adult and young adult books can be found in the Periodical Room, while the sale of well-loved children’s books are located in the library’s Children’s Room.
Signage will be posted in the library to direct patrons to the two locations.
Check out the book sale the next time you’re in the library. For more information about the ongoing sale, call 978-346-9441.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.