WEST NEWBURY — While local and state fire officials continued to investigate what caused a four-alarm fire to destroy a Brown Lane home on Saturday, the community is rallying for the family through an online fundraiser.
As of Tuesday about 1 p.m., more than $17,000 had been donated to Amy Lance, her partner Scott, and their three children, according to a Facebook account.
"The family is safe, as are their beloved dogs, six horses and chickens. Their home is a total loss. And they sure could use the help of their community," the Facebook account reads.
Jake Wark of the State Fire Marshal's Office said investigators identified multiple potential causes, none of which were deemed suspicious. West Newbury fire Chief Mike Dwyer confirmed Wark's report and added that the matter was still under investigation.
Crews responded to 17 Brown Lane shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report there was a fire in a garage attached to the home, according to Dwyer.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire and assistance was requested from area communities by sounding second and third alarms.
More tankers were called in to supply water to fight the blaze. A fourth alarm at 7:47 p.m. brought in additional assistance, Dwyer said in a press release.
Fighting the intense fire proved to be a challenge because of the limited availability of water in the area, he said.
A firefighter was brought by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution.
Mutual aid was provided to West Newbury by Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley and Salisbury, along with the New Hampshire towns of Atkinson, East Kingston, Hampton Falls, Kensington, Newton, North Hampton, Plaistow and Rye.
The Seacoast Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid District responded to the Brown Lane home with a regional air trailer and tanker. Fire department tankers responded from eight Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities
Atlantic Ambulance Service also responded. The state Department of Fire Services provided an incident support unit.
Firefighters remained at the home until 11:50 p.m.
The town's online assessors database identifies the home as a Colonial built in 1984. It was last assessed at $591,800.
Wark also said a Merrimac house fire, which took place early Saturday, remains under investigation.
In that blaze, units first responded to 10 High St. about 1:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story, wood-frame single-family home.
A second alarm was struck at 1:34 a.m., bringing more fire departments to the scene and into town to cover the Merrimac stations. A third alarm was struck at 2:17 a.m. to obtain additional mutual aid and provide relief and support but crews had mostly extinguished the flames.
An Amesbury firefighter was transported by an Amesbury Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.
The Facebook page hosting the West Newbury fundraiser can be found here: facebook.com/donate/1218880518873929/2315975931883255/
