WEST NEWBURY — Chief Michael Dwyer announces that residents may apply for 2022 open burning season permits beginning Saturday. Permits are available online through the “Pay Bills” portal on the town’s website, www.wnewbury.org, as well as in-person at the West Newbury Public Safety Building, 401 Main St. They are $5 online and $10 in-person.
Online permits will also have a transaction fee of 50 cents for eChecks and at least $1 for credit or debit cards. More details about the transaction fees are posted on the website. The state’s annual open burn season runs from Jan. 15 to May 1, 2022.
Residents are encouraged to apply for and activate permits online in order to limit the amount of foot traffic in the Public Safety Building and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those who wish to apply for a permit in person must wear a face mask or covering both inside and outside of the building and should practice social distancing.
Residents may burn brush, cane, driftwood, tree pruning, and other forestry with a permit granted by the fire department. Open burning will not be allowed during periods of extremely dry and windy conditions.
