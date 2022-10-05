MERRIMAC — The Merrimac Town Improvement Society presents its annual fall open house at the Old Sawyer House on Oct. 15.
The public will get a chance to see early Colonial life and architecture. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to tours, there will be mulled cider and light refreshments served around the main fireplace. The event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Old Sawyer House, a classic New England saltbox, is at 20 E. Main St. and adjacent to the town’s fire and police station.
The home, circa 1735, was built by John Kendrick and sold to Aaron Sawyer in 1758. It remained in the Sawyer family until 1908 when it was sold, along with 14 acres of woodland, to the Merrimac Town Improvement Society.
The house retains much of its original paneling and upstairs windows, along with an original fireplace on the second floor. The two downstairs fireplaces were renovated in the mid-19th century.
Furnishings and artifacts in the home reflect the house’s First Period Colonial status.
