NEWBURYPORT — Imagine Studios' 1st Fridays Community Open Mic event takes place Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at People's Cafe', 64 Purchase St.
Open mics includes feature acts and an open sign-up for music, poetry, comedy, standup and stories. In-person sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.
Heather Sheldon and the Taylor Street Trio will be featured this month, playing original Americana and folk rock.
For more information, email imaginestudios.org or kristine@imaginestudios.org, or call 978-834-0367.
