MERRIMAC — Twice a year, Purple Sage Pottery at 3 Mechanic St. opens its doors to the public for an open studio and sale.
Eleven local potters will offer an array of decorative and functional wares on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, May 1. The event will once again be spread out outside and inside the building for safe social distancing.
Artists at the weekend studio sale will include Lisa Mistretta, Hiromi Satoh, Lucy Hutchinson, Jenny Graf, Christina Bellinger, Patti Jones, Judy Nevius, Kathy Clark, Claudia Mathews and Peter Grams, who will also be giving throwing demonstrations on the potter’s wheel.
For more information about Purple Sage Pottery and the spring show, go to www.purplesagepottery.com or call 978-346-9978.
