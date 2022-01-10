NEWBURYPORT — Organist Nicole Keller will perform Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
This will be the first of four concerts in the 2022 Jean C. Wilson Music Series. Due to the continuing pandemic, the three winter concerts will be livestreamed from the church sanctuary.
“You can see it at exactly the same time as it’s occurring,” said John Mercer, member of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series, “or for a limited time after the concert. The concerts will not be prerecorded and edited so this will be as close as we can get to the excitement and immediacy of a live concert.”
Keller specializes in eclectic programs suited to instrument and audience with a desire to expand the listener’s horizons, pairing familiar sounds and genres with less familiar ones, according to a press release. She will play the music of Bach, Sweelinck, Mendelssohn and others.
Keller has performed throughout the U.S. and abroad in venues such as St. Patrick Cathedral, New York; Cathédrale Notre-Dame, Paris; Dom St. Stephan, Passau; St. Patrick Cathedral, Armagh, Northern Ireland; and The Kazakh National University for the Arts, Astana, Kazakhstan.
“Keller impressed — even, electrified — First Religious Society Director of Church Music Justin Murphy-Mancini at an August concert in Methuen,” Mercer said. “This will be a good demonstration of the church’s splendid instrument, built in 1834.
“It’s an unusual opportunity to experience the combination of the excellent acoustics of the church, the sound of the organ, and an outstanding player even if the concert is virtual.”
The series will continue with Danny Harrington Quartet and special guest Jeff Stout on Jan. 23; Carduus on Feb. 13; and Del Sol Quartet, which will perform “A Dust in Time” by Huang Ruo this summer.
Since concertgoers will not be attending in person, handing their tickets to the ushers at the door, ticket sales and sponsorships had to be reconfigured, too.
Suggested donations are $20 ($10 for seniors); children and students may attend for no charge. For further information about the concerts, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.frsuu.org/jean-c-wilson-music-series/. Concertgoers will receive links to the performances and, if they wish, email reminders.
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series is named for one of the founders of the music series and its director for many years. Now, under the auspices of the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church, the series typically offers three or four concerts each year during the winter months.
