NEWBURYPORT — Organizers of the recent teen dance featuring a drag queen DJ are praising how well the event went, despite a maelstrom of controversy that followed it as local parents and people hours away from the city said the dance should never have happened.
The “Over The Rainbow” dance, co-sponsored by Newburyport Youth Services and the North Shore Alliance for LGBTQ+ Youth in Salem, featured drag queen performer Miz Wigfall and drew more than 100 people on May 13, according to organizers.
“We expected about 30 people to attend. Instead, about 100 high school-age teens and adults gathered in a warm and supporting environment. We received tremendous positive feedback from attendees on the night of the dance and in the following days, and zero complaints,” city leaders said in a statement. “The young people who proposed the dance and those who attended deserve our highest praise. They have reminded us that Newburyport is a place where all are welcome, especially those who are marginalized or vulnerable.”
But members of Massachusetts Informed Parents, a Facebook-born group, blasted the decision to hire a drag queen for a high school dance and questioned how the outcome was being characterized.
“The planners of this event are still committed to deceptive messaging about the event, claiming now that it was a success. This begs the question, what about the event they consider a success? That even after much opposition they were able to pull off a drag show for teens after all?” the group wrote in a statement. “As was expected, the supposed teen dance was indeed a drag show as Wigfall was on stage most of the evening dancing, dressed in a tight fitted leotard with a fan blowing his skirt up.”
Opposition to the dance was also a topic on the website of the 1991-founded Massachusetts Family Institute, mafamily.org.
The dance almost did not happen at the Masonic Hall after St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall representatives backed out of hosting the Friday evening event after Plymouth and Barnstable District state Senate candidate Kari MacRae complained. But according to the city, the lodge’s decision to withdraw permission was issued by a high-ranking official at the Grand Lodge in Boston without local input from St. John’s Lodge, St. Mark’s Lodge or the Masonic Temple Association.
Upon hearing the event was in danger of being canceled, the outcry was felt across the North Shore. One local business offered to host the dance and a local dentist offered to cover the cost of rent in another venue.
The dance also received strong endorsements from Mayor Sean Reardon and U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, according to James Giessler, executive director of North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth.
“Long story short, expressions of support came from every possible corner of our North Shore community and beyond,” Giessler wrote.
Outside the Masonic Lodge on May 13, a crowd waving Pride flags gathered to cheer as people arrived. Among them were Women in Action Huddle Group members, Masons, and another drag queen. According to organizers, there were no protesters.
“Ultimately, what the haters wanted to prevent became a rallying point for the more fair-minded people of the North Shore. All of the controversy over the ‘Over the Rainbow’ dance ultimately netted a very real ‘pot of gold’ for LGBTQ+ youth, for Newburyport Youth Services, and for the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth,” Giessler wrote in a statement.
Also in a statement, the mayor said, “We were thrilled to see the outpouring of support from the community members who rallied to stand behind the event. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen, especially the Masonic Temple Association, St. John’s Lodge, and St. Mark’s Lodge, and everyone who donated food or money to be able to make the event free to all.”
Massachusetts Informed Parents maintain that the show was completely inappropriate for the age group, which would include students as young as 14.
“The kids know that Wigfall is an adult sexual entertainer and even though he may have toned down his performance, this point was not lost on the youth who attended the event,” they wrote.
“Drag queens are not role models for kids,” they continued. “Supporters of the drag show for teens will continue to spin this event as a positive thing, but the truth is it was irresponsible for the city of Newburyport to hire Wigfall as entertainment for minors.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
