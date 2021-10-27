SALISBURY — The town of Salisbury and two individuals were honored for their help addressing hunger in the region at the annual Community Champions breakfast held Tuesday by Our Neighbors’ Table.
Eve Lee, chair of the board of Our Neighbors’ Table, praised the town of Salisbury and Town Manager Neil Harrington for their support of efforts to fight food insecurity.
Lee noted Council on Aging director Liz Pettis and others at the COA had set up weekly field trips to take Salisbury senior citizens shopping at ONT’s Amesbury market. And, more recently, Joanne’s Pantry, a smaller version of the ONT market, opened at the Salisbury Senior Center to make healthy food more accessible to people in Salisbury who need it.
“We applaud the leaders of the town of Salisbury for their understanding that food security is both a social and economic issue that affects everyone in their community,” Lee said in her remarks.
Wilma McDonald, chair of the Salisbury Board of Selectmen, accepted the honor for the town.
Our Neighbors’ Table also honored volunteers Bill Ginivan and Clarissa Taylor as Community Champions for their work with ONT.
Ginivan has volunteered in the kitchen for six years, “but through this pandemic, Bill has really brought his heart and soul to the Wednesday meal,” Lee said. “We are so grateful that he’s here and that he has adopted ONT’s kitchen as his home away from home.”
Taylor was the regular check-in volunteer at the Amesbury Market before the pandemic.
“During the pandemic, she takes phone orders from the office and from her own home and still greets every caller with the same warmth,” Lee said. “Some guests have been known to call her on Friday mornings even if they don’t need food, just to hear her voice.”
After the awards were presented, radio 92.5 FM’s Dana Marshall, who served as emcee for the breakfast at the Blue Ocean Event Center, led a conversation with ONT’s food services advocate Tress Ricker and Pam Kealey, food services director for Newburyport Public Schools, about the role of community support in the network to provide food to people in the region who need it.
For more on the web: www.ourneighborstable.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.