WEST NEWBURY — Plans for a pedestrian and bike thoroughfare linking Sullivan’s Court and River Meadow Drive to Main Street inched closer to becoming a reality last week thanks to local volunteer efforts.
Resident Brad Buschur, a landscape architect, and engineer Greg Hochmuth of Williams & Sparages are volunteering to advance a long-standing plan for universal access to a frequently used trail that connects to several trails and open space areas.
Known as the Whetstone Greenway, the land is well traversed by children who use it as a shortcut to get from the Cottages at River Hill and River Meadow Drive to the Town Square on Main Street via Whetstone. Buschur and Hochmuth have donated professional services to the town to complete the permitting process for the project.
The 175-foot boardwalk and 290 linear feet of accessible pathways are intended to prevent damage to nearby wetlands and to provide safe access through the area. The project includes 550 feet of wetland replication. The length of the boardwalk was recently extended when it was determined that significant grading and adjustments to prevent impacts to resource areas would be required were it shorter.
The proposal originated more than a decade ago as part of the conditions for approval of the Sullivan’s Court development. The developer was required to donate $10,000 toward project costs.
“The current trail is well used by pedestrians and cyclists, but it crosses a wetland as well as a stream creating erosion issues and limiting universal accessibility,” Buschur wrote in an application to tap $30,000 in Community Preservation Act funds last year. “This project seeks to address the negative impacts on the resource area and increase use by installing a universally accessible trail.”
The plan was to use the combined $40,000 “to partially relocate and regrade the trail, install a dense grade stone pack, and construct two structures to bridge the resource areas,” the application stated.
When the CPA funding cleared a Special Town Meeting vote in May, expenses were cited as $18,592 for trail construction with erosion controls and $21,400 for a 48-inch-wide boardwalk made from rough-hewn lumber.
However, the need to lengthen the boardwalk boosted costs considerably. So Buschur and Hochmuth are now focused on navigating the permitting process for the town so that the project can move forward quicker when additional funds become available, most likely in a year or two. Restrictions under state law on work within a wetland area play a part in the project’s timeline.
“The challenge is that it is really, really wet out there,” Buschur said. “My goal is to have it permitted by the end of the fiscal year. There’s no rush here.”
Buschar also discussed with the Select Board an ongoing effort by the Open Space Committee to install an all-access trail at the popular Mill Pond Recreation Area.
This type of trail offers more gentle grading, Braille text and tactile maps, wider boardwalks with bumpers and roped guiding systems, accessible observation structures, gardens, seating, play areas and picnic spots.
The committee had hoped $30,000 in CPC funding would be matched with a MassTrails grant, but the state funding was not realized.
As of Jan. 31, expenses for the trail included several surveys: a wetlands delineations; existing conditions; and a notice of resource area delineation. All are being led by Williams & Sparages for $9,600. Plus, information on landscape design and community engagement for $7,250 by Trent Lloyd.
As chair of the Park and Recreation Commission, Buschur broached with the Select Board a possible site analysis and master plan for land abutting Action Cove on Bachelor Street. He spoke about constructing a dog park or pickleball court, as well as amenities to better suit older adults.
Upgrades to the nearby ball fields are also something parents who volunteer a lot of time for youth sports programs are very interested in, Buschur said.
The Select Board voiced support for the goal overall, but member David Archibald worried that an additional large-scale project might be too much right now.
“I’m just concerned that we are biting off more than we can chew,” he said, and wondered if it made more sense to first tackle the all-access trail at Mill Pond and the Page School /Pipestave Hill Recreation Area safety study.
“This needs to be done, but how many things can we have going on at the same time?” board Chair Rick Parker said.
Buschur noted that West Newbury is fortunate to have many special assets. “The town needs to prioritize these amenities,” he said.
When Parker proposed deferring the project for a year, Buschur responded, “I think you would have a lot of upset parents.”
