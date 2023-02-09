PEABODY — When police showed up at the trailer marked 26 with a search warrant, a battering ram and a police dog one day in December, they found a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, a cache of assorted prescription drugs and steroids, and some counterfeit $100 bills. There was a Middlesex County sheriff’s department uniform and badge.
They also found a piranha.
Now, in addition to trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of several other drugs, and a counterfeiting charge, Carl Decotis and Danielle Steenbruggen are facing a charge of unlicensed possession or propagation of a fish or wild animal.
Decotis and Steenbruggen, both 41, and both of 286 Newbury St. (Route 1) in Peabody, a mobile home park, were arrested during the Dec. 16 raid on a series of drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.
On Wednesday, an Essex County grand jury handed up indictments against the pair.
Police had conducted a months-long investigation into the pair and obtained a search warrant, according to a police report. When they arrived and got no answer, they broke down the door to the dilapidated trailer with a battering ram, and found Decotis sitting on the floor. Steenbruggen came out of a bedroom.
Both were arrested and a team of officers, along with Groton police dog “Bane,” searched the trailer home and some adjacent sheds and a vehicle, finding fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, steroids, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be drug transaction records (including a white board with names and numbers on it), counterfeit $100 bills, nearly $1,200 in real currency, multiple computers and phones, several video cameras, including a GoPro, and Social Security cards belonging to various other people, according to the police report.
They also found a fish tank that had several fish inside, including the piranha, which is illegal to keep as a pet in Massachusetts. The piranha and the other fish were taken by the animal control officer, according to a police report.
Officers described the trailer as being in “deplorable” condition, with loose wires hanging from a leaking ceiling, holes in the walls, and jam-packed with clutter that made it hard to move around. As a result, the city deemed it unfit for human habitation and restricted access.
Police did not initially mention the piranha in their original release about the case in December.
Fentanyl and methamphetamine have become a major cause of concern on the North Shore in recent years. The drugs have been sold on their own, but also added to other types of street drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, or formed into pills and sold as counterfeit prescription drugs like Percocet or Adderall.
The drugs are manufactured in labs and are far more potent than their organic counterparts, leading to overdose deaths for users who are unaware of either the substance or the amount they are ingesting.
The pair pleaded not guilty at their original arraignments in Peabody District Court. The indictments move the cases to Superior Court, where they face mandatory minimum sentences on the trafficking charges if found guilty.
An arraignment date has not been set in the case.
