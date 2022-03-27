NEWBURYPORT — There will be a free public screening of the Emmy award-winning documentary “Dawnland” on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
For decades, government authorities have been systematically removing Native American children from their homes and placing them with white families, attempting to erase their cultural identities.
As explained on the documentary website, the film follows the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in Maine, as it gathers details and testimony about the impact that these child welfare practices had on families in Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot tribal communities.
Wednesday’s screening event is cosponsored by the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, Congregation Ahavas Achim and Theater in the Open in Newburyport and Unity on the River and Imagine Studios in Amesbury.
The screening will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with panelists Chris Newell (Passamaquoddy), Dawn Neptune Adams (Penobscot) and Mishy Lesser.
Newell, a senior adviser for the film, is also director of education at the Akomawt Educational Initiative and author of “If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving.”
Adams is a featured participant in the film, participant in the Maine truth and reconciliation commission, co-director of the Upstander documentary “Bounty,” a journalist and an environmental activist.
Lesser, who has a doctorate in education, is an Emmy award-winning researcher, learning director for the Upstander Project, education fellow at the Dodd Human Rights Impact at the University of Connecticut and co-director of the annual Upstander Academy.
This screening is free, but donations are encouraged to support the work of Maine Wabanaki REACH and The Upstander Project.
Limited in-person seating for the event is available. To register, contact Cynthia Walsh at 978-465-0602 or cynthia.walsh@frsuu.org.
The event will also be accessible for remote participants by Zoom webinar.
For other details or to find the registration link, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/303207488396225
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.