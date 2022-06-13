WEST NEWBURY — Determining what – if any – zoning amendments are needed prior to the disposition of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is the task of a newly formed two-member working group.
Select Board member Wendy Reed and Planning Board member Ray Cook will investigate a number of options for zoning that would allow a potential buyer of the historic Gothic landmark at 363 Main St. to use the property for commercial purposes. Town Manager Angus Jennings and Town Planner Leah Zambernardi will guide Reed and Cook on the task.
At a Special Town Meeting last month, voters agreed to rescind $1.25 million of a $1.5 million Community Preservation Act appropriation in 2019 for repairs to the brick edifice – also known as the American Legion Hall and designed in 1900 to serve as a Civil War memorial.
Instead, they opted to sell the property with a historic preservation restriction placed on the site intended to protect some of the building’s iconic features. A third warrant article – requesting $115,000 to raze the building and install a veterans memorial park in its place – failed.
Prior to the vote, taxpayers spent approximately $225,000 on the restoration project, not including money for ongoing operating and maintenance costs.
As part of the discussion on the warrant article, voters were told to expect a proposal for zoning changes to allow for mixed use commercial and residential properties in the area brought before them at a Special Town Meeting this fall. Establishing the working group was the first step in the process.
In her meeting with the Planning Board earlier last week, Reed stressed the importance of timely action if the goal is to bring a zoning change to Town Meeting this fall.
The language for the amendment with the historic preservation restriction included would need to be ready by September, she noted. Reed believes commercial use is the only viable option for the building.
“Nobody’s going to buy it as a house,” she said. There has been some unofficial talk that a local architect might be interested in renovating the hall for office space.
But Cook suggested that instead of a zoning change, why not simply require potential buyers to apply for a special permit if they want the space for a use not allowed under standard regulations.
“It just strikes me that we’re making stuff more complicated than it needs to be,” he said. Abutters will want to discourage uses that result in “noise and lots of traffic,” Cook said, adding, “Who’s going to object with a quiet office?”
“The neighbors,” Reed responded. They need to feel secure that the use the town is suggesting is actually how the property winds up being used, she said.
A special permit process would be far better than a change in zoning, Cook argued.
“Changing zoning is a nightmare,” he said.
Reed favored moving forward in the most practical way possible.
“If you have an idea, I want to hear it,” she told Cook.
In other business, Planning Board members briefly discussed a suggestion to amend board regulations to ensure the Tree Committee receives copies of subdivision plans from the applicant – just as the Open Space Committee does.
The Open Space Committee receives preliminary and definitive plans, and is invited to any preapplication site visits. Board members generally agreed that input from the Tree Committee would be valuable – for this process as well as for any tree removal occurring under the scenic roads bylaw, and site plan review and special permit applications.
But Planning Board member Brian Murphey wasn’t convinced the Tree Committee’s opinions should carry the same weight as remarks from the town’s Fire or Water departments, for example.
Zambernardi proposed establishing a policy to notify the Tree Committee but not change the regulations. Board member Ann Bardeen favored simply contacting the committee when relevant documents are available on the Planning Board website.
“The most important thing is that they get notification,” colleague Tim Cronin said.
The board reorganized, selecting Ann Bardeen as chair, Deb Hamilton as vice chair and Tim Cronin as clerk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.