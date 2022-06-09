SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department will host a paper shredding event at its 181 Beach Road headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
Individuals may bring up to two standard-size boxes of paper. Paper clips and staples do not need to be removed, but please remove paper from folders and binders. Participants will take their boxes with them as they leave the event.
Booster clinic
The town will also host a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Rd., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.
Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be offered.
Participants are asked to register for the event online at: www.salisburyma.gov/home/news/covid19-vaccination-clinic.
Those in need of assistance registering can call the Council on Aging at 978-462-2412.
