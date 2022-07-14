NEWBURYPORT — People have been driving onto the beach to fish on Plum Island long before the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1944 but the refuge manager would like to see that practice end soon.
To make that happen, refuge manager Matthew Hillman said he is seeking public comment on the proposal as required be federal guidelines.
All federal wildlife refuges must go through a 14-day “compatibility determination” public comment period when looking to change public use. The Parker River Wildlife Refuge started a 20-day public comment period for its recreational fishing compatibility determination Wednesday and it will continue until Aug. 1.
“Whether you are for or against this change, we want to hear everyone’s comments,” Hillman said. “Recreational fishing is a top public use priority for us. Access for fishing will not be changing and will continue with our strong partnerships to make sure people, especially youth get the opportunity to be excited and inspired by the refuge while fishing.”
The 4,662-acre refuge is a popular fishing destination with more than 200 beach parking spots and five boardwalk access points. The proposed vehicle ban would maintain all of the refuge’s current fishing areas and seasons but would ask fishermen to get there on foot.
In concert with the proposed vehicle ban, Hillman has been working on a compatibility determination report to make sure the uses of the refuge are compatible with its core mission and purpose.
Fishing does not detract from the refuge’s core mission of conserving and protecting migratory birds, Hillman said but he added that some of the off-road vehicles that have traditionally delivered fishermen and families onto the beaches now do.
Hillman also said the beach at the Parker River Wildlife Refuge is too small and narrow to be able to accommodate off-road vehicles, which have become an increasing problem ever since 2011.
“These vehicles have been used by a limited number of fishermen specifically to access the beach for fishing and this decision wasn’t taken lightly. We’re not talking about the people who are using fishing poles and walking out there to access the beach,” he said.
The refuge exists to protect and conserve migratory birds that are often traveling from points north in the Arctic Circle all the way down to the tip of South America, and Hillman said off-road vehicles can create havoc with their ecosystem.
“That three miles of beach is a really critical shore bird habitat, not just for foraging but for roosting at night. That area is also a 24-hour access. So those vehicles can be in there at 2 a.m., which is really an important time for the shorebirds that need to use the beach to be able to roost undisturbed,” he said.
Many migratory shore bird species have declined over 70% since the 1970s, according to Hillman, who added that they require areas such as the Parker River Wildlife Refuge to be able to refuel, rest and forage.
“If we didn’t have these depressed shorebird populations, we might not be having this conversation. But a lot of these species are blinking out right in front of our eyes and if we don’t act on a global scale now, then they will be in really dire straits,” he said.
The shrinking shoreline of Plum Island is another concern when it comes to allowing off-road vehicles, according to Hillman.
“Historically, we had a wider, flatter swath of the beach that vehicles could safely travel. There was also enough space between the high tide line and the dunes for cars to pass each other and park and we just don’t have that anymore,” he said.
Hillman said all public comments must be received in writing and more information and links can be found at the Parker River Wildlife Refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/parker-river, or on its Facebook page at; www.facebook.com/ParkerRiverNWR.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
