AMESBURY — A proposed lower campus for the Maples Crossing sports complex came into greater focus after the Planning Board approved modifications to the lower parking lot during a virtual meeting Monday night.
Global Property Developers Corp. of Bridgewater is building the 410,000-square-foot sports complex at 24 South Hunt Road.
The company has also purchased the former New England Sports Park property at 12-14 South Hunt Road and is looking to put a turf field there along with an east entrance.
Global Property Developers has been exploring the possibility of erecting an air supported structure over the turf field that, once complete, could allow year-round sporting events to take place.
The Planning Board approved the field and east entrance plans last spring. But the company, represented by Carl Pearson, approached the board again Monday night looking for minor modifications to its lower campus parking lot.
Pearson said the air supported structure is being reviewed and would not come into play until at least fall.
Global Property Developers also has plans to open the new Amesbury Early Learning Center in collaboration with YMCA of the North Shore on the new, lower campus this spring.
Team leader Tony Zerelli of the engineering firm Weston & Sampson showed the Planning Board a diagram of the proposed lower campus and said Global Property Developers wants to open the Early Learning Center as soon as possible.
Zerelli said the grading out front had to be modified to accommodate handicapped accessibility, as well as outdoor play areas and passenger pickup and drop-off lanes for motor vehicles.
The proposed athletic field would be made of synthetic turf and include gravel access pathways. Areas have been added for the equipment padding for the proposed air supported structure, according to Zerelli.
Planning Board member Robert Laplante said he did not feel enough documents were presented to vote on the parking lot and athletic field Monday night.
"I feel like we're coming into the movie at the last minute," Laplante said.
Planning Director Nippun Jain clarified that the board would vote on changes to the parking layout, driveways, pedestrian walkways and parking area landscaping Monday.
David Frick recused himself from the vote but the rest of the board voted to approve the minor changes.
Global Property Developers will need to provide further technical documentation on the lower campus to the Planning Board and is expected to appear before the Conservation Commission on March 7.
